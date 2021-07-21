Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Nearby Towns

  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
Breaking News: At Least 9 People Injured In 2 Turnpike Crashes In Lancaster County
News

York County Man Arrested For Raping 13-Year-Old, Say Police in Cumberland County

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Zavien Vinson.
Zavien Vinson. Photo Credit: East Pennsboro Township police

A York County man has been charged with the rape of a minor, according to the East Pennsboro Township police.

Zavien Vinson, 19, of York, has been arrested for raping a 13-year-old over a four month period based on an investigation into a complaint file by the victim's parent, according to East Pennsboro Township police.

The parent's complaint was filed on April 29 just before 10 p.m.

The East Pennsboro Township Police Department along with the Newberry Township Police Department, arrested Vinson on July 20 at 2:30 p.m.

Vinson has been charged with the following:

  • F1 Aggravated Indecent Assault of Child (2 counts)
  • F1 Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse With A Child (2 counts)
  • F1 Criminal Solicitation - Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse With A Child
  • F1 Unlawful Contact With Minor - Sexual Offenses
  • F2 Statutory Sexual Assault: 4-8 Years Older
  • F2 Photograph/Film/Depict on Computer Sex Act -Knowingly Depicts on Computer, Photo, etc (7 counts)
  • F3 Corruption Of Minors - Defendant Age 18 or Above

He was denied bail and is being held in the Cumberland County prison.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for July 26 at 11 a.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Cumberland Daily Voice!

Serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.