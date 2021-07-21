York County Man Arrested For Raping 13-Year-Old, Say Police in Cumberland County

A York County man has been charged with the rape of a minor, according to the East Pennsboro Township police.

Zavien Vinson, 19, of York, has been arrested for raping a 13-year-old over a four month period based on an investigation into a complaint file by the victim's parent, according to East Pennsboro Township police.

The parent's complaint was filed on April 29 just before 10 p.m.

The East Pennsboro Township Police Department along with the Newberry Township Police Department, arrested Vinson on July 20 at 2:30 p.m.

Vinson has been charged with the following:

F1 Aggravated Indecent Assault of Child (2 counts)

F1 Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse With A Child (2 counts)

F1 Criminal Solicitation - Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse With A Child

F1 Unlawful Contact With Minor - Sexual Offenses

F2 Statutory Sexual Assault: 4-8 Years Older

F2 Photograph/Film/Depict on Computer Sex Act -Knowingly Depicts on Computer, Photo, etc (7 counts)

F3 Corruption Of Minors - Defendant Age 18 or Above

He was denied bail and is being held in the Cumberland County prison.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for July 26 at 11 a.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.