Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Woman, 71, Missing After Walk In Carlisle, Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Susan Yeingst.
Susan Yeingst. Photo Credit: Carlisle Borough PD

A 71-year-old woman went missing during her morning walk on Thursday, according to Carlisle police.

Susan Yeingst often takes walks around Carlisle borough, as she was doing around 9 a.m.

However, after this walk, Yeingst did not return home.

She was reported missing on Friday morning.

She is described as bald with pale skin and brown eyes, 5 feet tall and approximately 160 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt and pants.

Yeingst may be seen limping while walking, as she has had leg operations, police say.

Anyone who spots Yeingst or has information on her whereabouts should contact Carlisle police at 717-243-5252.

