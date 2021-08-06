Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Nearby Towns

  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
News

Woman, 25, Dies In Cumberland County Hospital After Being Ejected From Car During Crash

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
2120 Newville Road in Carlisle.
2120 Newville Road in Carlisle. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 25-year-old woman is dead and a man has been seriously injured during a crash in West Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County on Monday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The driver of the single-vehicle crash was a 27-year-old man-- police believe he was speeding at the time of the crash around 10:30 p.m. on Monday. 

He crossed into oncoming traffic, overcorrected, striking a utility pole before rolling several times--forcing both the passenger and driver to be ejected, say police.

The woman later died at UPMC Carlisle Hospital.

The man remains in Holy Spirit Hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Cumberland Daily Voice!

Serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.