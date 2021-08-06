Woman, 25, Dies In Cumberland County Hospital After Being Ejected From Car During Crash

A 25-year-old woman is dead and a man has been seriously injured during a crash in West Pennsboro Township, Cumberland County on Monday, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The driver of the single-vehicle crash was a 27-year-old man-- police believe he was speeding at the time of the crash around 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

He crossed into oncoming traffic, overcorrected, striking a utility pole before rolling several times--forcing both the passenger and driver to be ejected, say police.

The woman later died at UPMC Carlisle Hospital.

The man remains in Holy Spirit Hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

