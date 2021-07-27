Winning PA Lottery Ticket For $1.22 Mil. Jackpot Sold in Cumberland County

A winning Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1.22 million was sold in Cumberland County on Monday, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at the Fine Wine & Good Spirits, 5301 Simpson Ferry Road, Mechanicsburg. The store earns a $10,000 bonus for selling the big winning ticket.

The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers, 2-3-4-6-8-36, to win the $1.22 million jackpot prize, less applicable withholding.

Winners can be identified only after prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Match 6 prizes expire one year from the drawing date.

Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Match 6 ticket should sign the ticket, call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481 or visit palottery.com to find out how to claim the prize.

More than 46,100 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.

