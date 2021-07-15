WINNER! $100,000 Powerball Sold In Cumberland County

A winning Powerball Play Ticket was sold in Cumberland County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold at the Giant located at 4510 Marketplace Way, Enola. The store earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 33-46-52-59-62, and the red Powerball 10 to win $100,000.

The $1 Power Play option raised the value from $50,000 because the Power Play multiplier was two.

The holder of the winning ticket should sign the back of the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office.

Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

