Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Nearby Towns

  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
Breaking News: HOOP SCHEMES: Onetime Phenom, Ex-NJ Net Among 18 Charged By Feds With $4M NBA Health Care Fraud
News

US Postal Worker Shot Dead In Pennsylvania, Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
US Postal Truck.
US Postal Truck. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A US postal worker was shot and killed in Pennsylvania on Thursday morning, according authorities.

The shooting happened in the area of Columbia and Suburban avenues in Collier Township, emergency dispatchers said.

The shooter turned himself in Carnegie and was taken to the Collier Township Police Department, the Carnegie police chief told WPXI.

Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation said the shooting investigation will be handled by the United States Postal Inspection Services.

This is a developing story, follow Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Cumberland Daily Voice!

Serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.