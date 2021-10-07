US Postal Worker Shot Dead In Pennsylvania, Police Say

A US postal worker was shot and killed in Pennsylvania on Thursday morning, according authorities.

The shooting happened in the area of Columbia and Suburban avenues in Collier Township, emergency dispatchers said.

The shooter turned himself in Carnegie and was taken to the Collier Township Police Department, the Carnegie police chief told WPXI.

Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation said the shooting investigation will be handled by the United States Postal Inspection Services.

This is a developing story.

