Undetonated WWII Explosive Causes Evacuation In Cumberland Co.: Police

An unexploded device— thought to be from WWII— was found in a residential area causing the evacuation of several central Pennsylvania homes, authorities say.

The New Cumberland Borough police were called to report about the device shortly after someone discovered it in the 500 block of Brandt Avenue on Sunday, February 5 around 9 a.m., the department detailed in a release later that day.

Officers say they evacuated multiple residents until they could clear the device from the area safely.

The Pennsylvania State Police Device and Explosives Section came to the scene and seized the explosive for more analysis.

The New Cumberland Fire Department assisted with traffic control until the incident was cleared.

No one was injured in the incident

