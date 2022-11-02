Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
News

Two People Seriously Hurt In PA Shooting That Injured Police K9: Police

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
Police responded to reports of multiple shots fired on the 1000 block of Woods Run Avenue.
Police responded to reports of multiple shots fired on the 1000 block of Woods Run Avenue. Photo Credit: Twitter/Pittsburgh Police @PghPolice

Three people have been arrested following a shooting that left two people in serious condition– and injured a police K9, on Thursday night, the police say.

Pittsburgh police were called to the double shooting in the 1000 block of Woods Run Avenue around 10:40 p.m., on Feb. 10, according to a release by the police.

Upon arrival officers found “evidence of a shooting and two nearby gunshot victims on the scene,” as stated in the release.

The first victim was found inside a home in the 900 block of Woods Run Avenue, according to the release.

He had a gunshot wound to the back and was briefly given aid before being rushed to a hospital where he remains in serious condition, the police say.

The second victim was located at the intersection of Woods Run and Maridale with a gunshot in the lower leg– which police treated at the scene with a tourniquet before he too was taken to a hospital, according to the police.

In additon to the human victims, a “K9 was nipped on the leg and taken to the vet to be evaluated,” reports TribLive citing Pittsburgh Police Public Information Officer Maurice Matthews .

Three suspects were detained at the scene, the release shows.

The investigation is ongoing.

