Two People Seriously Hurt In PA Shooting That Injured Police K9: Police

Three people have been arrested following a shooting that left two people in serious condition– and injured a police K9, on Thursday night, the police say.

Pittsburgh police were called to the double shooting in the 1000 block of Woods Run Avenue around 10:40 p.m., on Feb. 10, according to a release by the police.

Upon arrival officers found “evidence of a shooting and two nearby gunshot victims on the scene,” as stated in the release.

The first victim was found inside a home in the 900 block of Woods Run Avenue, according to the release.

He had a gunshot wound to the back and was briefly given aid before being rushed to a hospital where he remains in serious condition, the police say.

The second victim was located at the intersection of Woods Run and Maridale with a gunshot in the lower leg– which police treated at the scene with a tourniquet before he too was taken to a hospital, according to the police.

In additon to the human victims, a “K9 was nipped on the leg and taken to the vet to be evaluated,” reports TribLive citing Pittsburgh Police Public Information Officer Maurice Matthews .

Three suspects were detained at the scene, the release shows.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.