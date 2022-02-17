Two Injured In Walmart Toy Aisle Fire In Central PA: Fire Chief

When Barbie burned at Walmart in central Pennsylvania on Wednesday– two very real people were hurt– prompting the fire chief to issue a press release on fire safety.

The Carlisle fire department was called to the fire at the Walmart located on 60 Noble Road in Carlisle around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 16, authorities said at the time.

One person was treated at the scene and released by EMS, but the other was taken to Carlisle hospital— although their current status is unknown, the Carlisle fire chief Randy O'Donnell says both victim injuries were minor.

Although an evacuation of the Walmart was underway before the fire crews arrived, the department issued the press release to remind the public of some base safety practices such as calling 911, parting people before property, and using fire extinguishers.

A Pennsylvania state police fire marshal was called to investigate the incident, state trooper Megan Ammerman said in a tweet sharing the press release.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.