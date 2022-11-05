Two Injured In RT 283 Crash In Central PA: Dispatch

Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
A two-vehicle crash caused major traffic delays along Route 283 in Lancaster County.
A two-vehicle crash caused major traffic delays along Route 283 in Lancaster County. Photo Credit: PennDOT

Two people were injured in a crash that briefly halted all eastbound traffic along Route 283 in East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County, authorities say.

The eastbound lanes were closed between the exit for Salunga and the exit for Route 722/Landisville around 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. 

The two-vehicle crash led to a major backed up near Spooky Nook Road as officials closed all lanes for over 30 minutes in the area, and rubbernecking appeared to cause some delays in the westbound lanes as well.  

Two people were injured in the crash, according to emergency dispatchers. Additional information was not available. 

The roadway reopened shortly before 4 p.m., according to PennDOT traffic cameras.  

