Truck Driver Fled Scene of Horse-Buggy Crash, State Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Horse-and-buggy.
Horse-and-buggy. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A pickup truck driver fled the scene of a horse-and-buggy crash on Friday morning, according to Pennsylvania state police.

Crews were call to the crash in the 3100 block of Orrstown Road in Shippensburg on Friday shortly before 8:30 a.m., according to West End Fire & Rescue.

Multiple people were injured and two helicopters were called to the scene.

Life Lion 3 and Life Net 81 helicopters landed at Muddy Run Road and Rowe Run Road, arround 8:45 a.m., as stated in an updated by the company.

Orrstown Road was shut down "for an extended period of time," and people were asked to avoid the area, according to the fire company.

The pickup truck driver  was located and taken into custody by Pennsylvania state police around 10 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation by state police.

