Train Drives Over Man Laying On Tracks In Western Pennsylvania: Coroner

A 29-year-old man has died in what authorities call a "train/pedestrian incident," on Oct. 25.

William T. Taylor Jr., was "lying within the gauge of the Radebaugh Subdivision Track near Mile Post: R13" when a Carload Express, Inc. train was traveling south in East Huntingdon Township at at 10:54 p.m., according to a release by Westmoreland County Coroner, Timothy Carson.

The train initiated its emergency braking system and utilized the horn but Taylor "failed to remove himself from the track and was struck by the train," as written in the release.

Deputy Coroner Joshua C. Zappone pronounced Taylor dead at the scene. His exact cause and manner of death are pending toxicology results and further investigation. Those results "will not be available for several weeks," the coroner's office says.

A funeral home has not been chosen at the time of this publication.

Pennsylvania state police Greensburg Barracks also investigated this deadly incident.

