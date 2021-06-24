Trader Joe's Is Finally Coming To Central Pennsylvania

For years the California healthy food chain grocery store has hinted that it would be coming to the area and now construction on the first Trader Joe's in Central Pennsylvania is about to begin.

The Lower Allen Township Development Authority announced Thursday that a Trader Joe’s is under construction at the Lower Allen Commons, the former location of Bon-Ton.

The store will be located along the interchange between Routes 11/15 and Route 581 by Capital City Mall in Cumberland County.

The land was purchased for $8 million in 2019 as part of a redevelopment initiative.

The store is scheduled to open in early 2022.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.