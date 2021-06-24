Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Nearby Towns

  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
News

Trader Joe's Is Finally Coming To Central Pennsylvania

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Trader Joe's.
Trader Joe's. Photo Credit: Pixabay

For years the California healthy food chain grocery store has hinted that it would be coming to the area and now construction on the first Trader Joe's in Central Pennsylvania is about to begin.

The Lower Allen Township Development Authority announced Thursday that a Trader Joe’s is under construction at the Lower Allen Commons, the former location of Bon-Ton.

The store will be located along the interchange between Routes 11/15 and Route 581 by Capital City Mall in Cumberland County.

The land was purchased for $8 million in 2019 as part of a redevelopment initiative.

The store is scheduled to open in early 2022.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Cumberland Daily Voice!

Serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.