Tom Hanks Starring, Producing New Movie Being Filmed In Pennsylvania

Tom Hanks is working on his fourth movie with ties to the Keystone state. The filming has already taken over one area in western Pennsylvania, according to the police.

Set work and film preparation started in Gilliland Place in Allegheny County over the weekend, according to the Bellevue Borough police department.

The film is an English language remake of the 2015 Swedish hit "Man Called Ove," which was based on the 2012 book of the same name by Fredrik Backman, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Hanks is starring and producing this film, the outlet reports.

The filming is scheduled to begin over the next few weeks and go through late March, according to the police.

Production equipment and vehicles will be utilizing a large section of Shiloh Avenue during the project, which will impact parking in the area, according to the police. Residents of Laurel and Irwin Avenue are asked to use designated parking and work with logistics staff to find spots, police say.

Signs will be installed today on Shiloh Ave indicating the dates and days parking will be restricted and crews are already ready on site to assist locals, police stated in the release.

This is Hanks latest Pennsylvania filmed movie, his last was "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" in 2019.

His other Pennsylvania films include "That Thing You Do" in 1996 and "Philadelphia Man" in 1993.

