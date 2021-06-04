These Harrisburg-Area Establishments Cited For COVID Violations

Pennsylvania's Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement cited more than a dozen establishments in the Harrisburg-area accused of violating COVID-19 mitigation orders, PennLive reports.
Indoor capacity limits were raised from 50 to 75 percent on April 4, however, several restrictions remain in place.
More than 82,500 compliance checks have been performed since July, and 2,742 warning letters have been issued, the outlet reports.
Just over 1,000 business were issued noncompliance reports.
According to PennLive, the following establishments in the Harrisburg area were cited:
- The Manor Restaurant & Lounge, West Hanover Township
- Midtown Pizza, Swatara Township
- Bainbridge Tavern, Bainbridge
- Cloister Club 429, Inc., Ephrata
- The Cocalico Tavern, Stevens
- Happy Rooster Saloon, Gap
- W.G. Restaurant Corp. operating as the Brass Eagle Restaurant, Gap
- Barracuda’s Seafood Pub, York
- Corner Stables, York
- Devil’s Eye Brewing, Dillsburg
- Fat Daddy’s at the Woods, York
- Glenville Station, Glenville
- Goofy’s Eatery & Spirits, Inc., Spring Grove
- Holy Hound Taproom, York
- Red Rose Restaurant & Lounge, York
To report an establishment in violation of COVID-19 mitigation rules call the BLCE at 1-800-932-0602 or submit it in an online complaint form.
