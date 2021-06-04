These Harrisburg-Area Establishments Cited For COVID Violations

Pennsylvania's Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement cited more than a dozen establishments in the Harrisburg-area accused of violating COVID-19 mitigation orders, PennLive reports.

Indoor capacity limits were raised from 50 to 75 percent on April 4, however, several restrictions remain in place.

More than 82,500 compliance checks have been performed since July, and 2,742 warning letters have been issued, the outlet reports.

Just over 1,000 business were issued noncompliance reports.

According to PennLive, the following establishments in the Harrisburg area were cited:

The Manor Restaurant & Lounge, West Hanover Township

Midtown Pizza, Swatara Township

Bainbridge Tavern, Bainbridge

Cloister Club 429, Inc., Ephrata

The Cocalico Tavern, Stevens

Happy Rooster Saloon, Gap

W.G. Restaurant Corp. operating as the Brass Eagle Restaurant, Gap

Barracuda’s Seafood Pub, York

Corner Stables, York

Devil’s Eye Brewing, Dillsburg

Fat Daddy’s at the Woods, York

Glenville Station, Glenville

Goofy’s Eatery & Spirits, Inc., Spring Grove

Holy Hound Taproom, York

Red Rose Restaurant & Lounge, York

To report an establishment in violation of COVID-19 mitigation rules call the BLCE at 1-800-932-0602 or submit it in an online complaint form.

