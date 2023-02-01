Teen's Sexual Assault Leads To EMS President's Suspension in Cumberland County, Authorities Say

The former president of an emergency medical services ambulance company in Cumberland County has been suspended after he was accused of sexually assaulting a teenager, court records show.

The 2019 Pennsylvania State Fireman's Association EMS Leadership Award recipient, 53-year-old Douglas Allen Shields of Mount Holly Springs has been charged with sexually assaulting a teen between the ages of 12 and 15, according to court records and the Yellow Breeches EMS, Inc.'s Facebook page.

Shields "has been suspended indefinitely from his position and employment with Yellow Breeches EMS, pending the outcome of the criminal case," the company said in a statement on Facebook late on Tuesday, January 31.

On Jan. 26, he was arraigned on felony charges of statutory sexual assault: 11 years or older, aggravated indecent assault- complaint less than 16, corruption of minors- defendant age 18 or above, sexual assault by volunteer or employee of nonprofit, sexual assault by volunteer or employee of nonprofit, as well as a misdemeanor for indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age, according to his court docket.

He was a senior leader of the ambulance company and the teenage girl was a junior trainee who was assaulted while she was a "ride-along" over the course of several months in 2021, PennLive reports citing court documents.

The victim showed police messages of Shields asking her to have sex with him and asked her if “I have to worry about things getting out,” the outlet reported citing the police statement in court documents.

Shields was released on $25,000 in bail and his preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge Daniel Freedman on March 22, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., according to his court docket.

Shields's image is still featured on the main image on the company website's home page as of Feb. 1, 2023.

Daily Voice has put in a request for a copy of the criminal complaint and affidavit of probable cause. Check back to this article for those updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.