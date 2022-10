A 17-year-old was reported missing, on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, police say.

Tearra "Alex" Goodwill was last seen in the Regency Woods South mobile home park on Oct. 19th, 2022 at approximately 9 p.m., according to Middlesex Township police.

Additional information was not released.

Anyone with information or knowledge of the whereabouts of Alex is asked to contact Middlesex Township Police at 717-249-7191.

