TASER Device Used On NY Man Running With Over 1 lb Of Fentanyl On I-80 In PA: State Police

Jillian Pikora
A Pennsylvania state police vehicle. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania state police

A New York man led police on a foot chase on Interstate 80 in central Pennsylvania after a traffic stop led police to spot "indicators of criminal activity," Pennsylvania state police say. 

Edgar Meiendez-Rosario, 34, of Jamestown, New York, was pulled over for a traffic violation on I-80 in Clinton County on December 19 around 4:30 p.m., the police explain.

 After the "criminal activity" indicators were observed, Meiendez-Rosario "tried to flee the scene on foot with a backpack," as stated by the police.

A TASER device was used on Meiendez-Rosario and he was taken into custody; the fentanyl was found inside the backpack, according to the police.

He has been charged with drug possession, feeling police, and other related charges and his bail was set to $267,000, according to the police and court documents.

His preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge John W. Maggs on Jan. 9 at 8:30 a.m., as detailed in his court docket. 

