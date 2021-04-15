Support Surgers For Family Mourning Death Of Man In Schuylkill County Road Rage Stabbing

A road rage incident left a Schuylkill County father of four dead -- but the community has come together to help the victim’s family, according to a GoFundMe page setup for the family.

George Marcincin, 38 of Orwigsburg, was driving his red Dodge Ram southbound on Route 61 near Orwigsburggot around 2 p.m.on Monday, State Police said.

The driver of a silver Honda Accord pulled over after an unknown issue between the two on the road -- ending with Marcincin being stabbed numerous times -- according to a release from state police.

George was “an awesome guy and an amazing father to a daughter and 3 sons! He was a Military Vet who served in Iraq,” according to the GoFundMe setup to support the family.

The page had a goal of $8,000 but raised over $14,000 in the first two days.

The family asks that if you cannot donate, please pray “our family to get through this hard and unbelievable time of sorrow!”

