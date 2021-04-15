Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19: Lancaster Rep, PA House Speaker Bryan Cutler Tests Positive
News

Support Surgers For Family Mourning Death Of Man In Schuylkill County Road Rage Stabbing

Jillian Pikora
Facebook @jillianpikora Email me Read More Stories
George Marcincin with his wife, daughter and three sons in April 2019.
George Marcincin with his wife, daughter and three sons in April 2019. Photo Credit: George Marcincin Facebook

A road rage incident left a Schuylkill County father of four dead -- but the community has come together to help the victim’s family, according to a GoFundMe page setup for the family.

George Marcincin, 38 of Orwigsburg, was driving his red Dodge Ram southbound on Route 61 near Orwigsburggot around 2 p.m.on Monday, State Police said.

The driver of a silver Honda Accord pulled over after an unknown issue between the two on the road -- ending with Marcincin being stabbed numerous times -- according to a release from state police.

George was “an awesome guy and an amazing father to a daughter and 3 sons! He was a Military Vet who served in Iraq,” according to the GoFundMe setup to support the family.

The page had a goal of $8,000 but raised over $14,000 in the first two days.

The family asks that if you cannot donate, please pray “our family to get through this hard and unbelievable time of sorrow!”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Cumberland Daily Voice!

Serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.