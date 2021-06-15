Stand-Off In Carlisle Ends With Arrest Of Man, 25, Say Police

A 25-year-old man has been arrested following a nearly four-hour long standoff in Carlisle on Monday, according to police.

The North Middleton Township Police were called a report of a suicidal subject in the 1400 block of Newville Road just after 12:30 p.m., say police.

Luis Pedroso, of Carlisle, was armed with a large kitchen knife when officers arrived.

Police closed the roadway in front of Pedroso's home along Newville Road (State Route 641) for negotiations until around 4:30 p.m.

Pedroso refused to drop the knife throughout the standoff, which only concluded when he was seized by police as he yelled and ran towards them with the knife raised.

Pedroso has been charged with the following:

F1 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes Serious Bodily Injury to designated individuals

M1 Terroristic Threats with Intent to Terrorize Another (2 counts)

M2 Simple Assault

He is being held in Cumberland County prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 28 at 9 a.m.

