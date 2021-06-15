Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Nearby Towns

  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
News

Stand-Off In Carlisle Ends With Arrest Of Man, 25, Say Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Luis Pedroso's
Luis Pedroso's Photo Credit: Carlisle Police

A 25-year-old man has been arrested following a nearly four-hour long standoff in Carlisle on Monday, according to police.

The North Middleton Township Police were called a report of a suicidal subject in the 1400 block of Newville Road just after 12:30 p.m., say police.

Luis Pedroso, of Carlisle, was armed with a large kitchen knife when officers arrived.

Police closed the roadway in front of Pedroso's home along Newville Road (State Route 641) for negotiations until around 4:30 p.m.

Pedroso refused to drop the knife throughout the standoff, which only concluded when he was seized by police as he yelled and ran towards them with the knife raised.

Pedroso has been charged with the following:

  • F1 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes Serious Bodily Injury to designated individuals
  • M1 Terroristic Threats with Intent to Terrorize Another (2 counts)
  • M2 Simple Assault

He is being held in Cumberland County prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 28 at 9 a.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Cumberland Daily Voice!

Serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.