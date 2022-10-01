Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
South Jersey Man In Fatal Police Shooting Identified

Jerry DeMarco
Millville police
Millville police Photo Credit: MILLVILE PD

A man shot and killed in a confrontation with police in South Jersey was identified as a lifelong Millville resident who served in the Iraq War.

Officers responding to a 911 call encountered Daniel Ackley, 33, outside his family's Burns Road home in Millville shortly after 9:30 p.m. last Tuesday, according to a report from the state Attorney General's Office.

An officer fired his service weapon, fatally wounding Ackley, Acting State Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck said.

Officers and a responding EMS crew tried to resuscitate Ackley, who was pronounced dead at Cooper University Hospital in Camden shortly before 11 p.m.

A graveside service was scheduled this Wednesday morning at Head of the River Cemetery in Woodbine. 

Bruck issued a brief initial release last week and was expected to add more details soon.

Both state law and his own guidelines require the attorney general to investigate any and all deaths that occur “during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody."

The guidelines guarantee that the investigation is done “in a full, impartial and transparent manner."

Once the investigation is complete, the results are presented to a grand jury -- ordinarily consisting of 16 to 23 citizens -- that determines whether or not there's cause to suspect any wrongdoing on the part of law enforcement.

