Shooting Reported In South Jersey: Developing

Jon Craig
Jon Craig
Northstar Air Medical Helicopter
Northstar Air Medical Helicopter Photo Credit: Northstar & Southstar Air Medical Helicopter via Facebook

A shooting was reported in Cumberland County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The shooting occurred Tuesday night at Vineland Garden Apartments, 775 S. 6th St. in Vineland, initial reports said.

A medical helicopter was called to take a shooting victim to an aera hospital, unconfirmed reports said.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office referred inquiries to the New Jersey Attorney General's Office.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

