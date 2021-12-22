Shooting Reported In South Jersey: Developing

A shooting was reported in Cumberland County, according to developing and unconfirmed reports.

The shooting occurred Tuesday night at Vineland Garden Apartments, 775 S. 6th St. in Vineland, initial reports said.

A medical helicopter was called to take a shooting victim to an aera hospital, unconfirmed reports said.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office referred inquiries to the New Jersey Attorney General's Office.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.