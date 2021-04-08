SHELTER IN PLACE: Manhunt For Bank Robber Underway In Cumberland County, State Police Say

A bank robber on the run in Cumberland County has prompted Pennsylvania State police to request that residents shelter in place.

The suspect robbed Belco Community Credit Union on Carlisle Road on Wednesday around 10:30 a.m.

The suspect is believed to be in the area of Potato and Frytown roads in Upper Frankford Township.

They are described as a white male wearing silver shorts, black shoes, a white shirt (but last seen shirtless), and has tattoos and scars on his arms.

Police are asking residents near the area of Potato and Frytown roads shelter in place and lock all doors.

State police are utilizing a helicopter, K-9 units and local departments in the search.

People are asked to immediately call 911 if seen and to avoid the area.

