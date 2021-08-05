Serial Robber Captured Within Hours Of Holding Up Bank In Cumberland County

A serial robber was apprehended Wednesday after robbing a bank in Cumberland County, according to area police.

Zachary Andrew Heckman, 30, of Carlisle was arrested in connection with the robbery of Belco Community Credit Union on Carlisle Road on Wednesday around 10:30 a.m.

After he fled on foot, the Pennsylvania State Police issued a Shelter In Place request for people in the area of Potato and Frytown roads in Upper Frankford Township, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Heckman was captured around 2 p.m., according to state police.

This was not his first brush with the law involving theft. A Daily Voice reader sent in an old police report of Heckman's 2018 arrest for other thefts.

At that time he was charged with a felony for Theft by Unlawful Taking and felony Receiving Stolen Property.

His charges were in connection with stealing $5,000 worth of items from a home on Kerrs Avenue between Oct. 2017 and Jan. 2018 at the same residence, according to the Carlisle police department.

In May of 2018 he was charged with a felony for theft for stealing 3 bottles of whiskey valued at $170.97 from PA Fine Wine and Spirits store located at 281 South Spring Garden Street in Carlisle, according to another Carlisle police report.

It appears he made a plea deal for a lesser charge and his case was transferred to the Common Court of Pleas in July 2018. The lower court's docket on the charge was inaccessible at the time of publishing this article.

He has also recently been charged with a misdemeanor for attempting to steal a car on June 9. A warrant was issued for this offense on June 22.

His preliminary hearing for that charge has been scheduled for Aug. 18 at 12 p.m.

Heckman has been charged with the following for Wednesday's bank Robbery:

F2 Robbery - demand money from financial institution

F2 Theft By Unlaw Taking-Movable Property

F3 Flight To Avoid Apprehension/Trial/Punishment

M2 Unauthorized Use Motor/Other Vehicles

F3 Agricultural Vandalism

He is being held in the Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $300,000 bail.

His preliminary hearing for the bank robbery related charges has been scheduled for Aug 26 at 11:30 a.m.

The amount of money stolen from the bank has not been made public.

