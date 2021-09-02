SEEN THEM? 2 Women Wanted For Hiding $1K Of Candles Under Babies At Camp Hill CVS

Two moms in Lower Allen Township are wanted by police in connection to the theft of two shelves full of candles from an area CVS.

Police were dispatched to the CVS on Carlisle Road in Camp Hill when an employee noticed two shelves had been cleared of all the candles on Saturday just after 7 p.m.

The employee did an inventory review and discovered that 51 candles were missing.

CCTV video was reviewed and two women with babies were spotted taking the merchandise around 2:30 p.m.

In the video it appeared that the women “used a child in a car seat in their shopping cart to conceal the stolen merchandise,” according to a statement released by police.

The women stole a total of $993.99 worth of merchandise.

Anyone with information about this theft or anyone who recognizes the women is asked to contact the Lower Allen Township Police Department.

