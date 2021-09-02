Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Nearby Towns

  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
News

SEEN THEM? 2 Women Wanted For Hiding $1K Of Candles Under Babies At Camp Hill CVS

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Two women suspected of stealing nearly $1,000 worth of candles from CVS.
Two women suspected of stealing nearly $1,000 worth of candles from CVS. Photo Credit: Lower Allen Township police

Two moms in Lower Allen Township are wanted by police in connection to the theft of two shelves full of candles from an area CVS.

Police were dispatched to the CVS on Carlisle Road in Camp Hill when an employee noticed two shelves had been cleared of all the candles on Saturday just after 7 p.m.

The employee did an inventory review and discovered that 51 candles were missing.

CCTV video was reviewed and two women with babies were spotted taking the merchandise around 2:30 p.m.

In the video it appeared that the women “used a child in a car seat in their shopping cart to conceal the stolen merchandise,” according to a statement released by police.

The women stole a total of $993.99 worth of merchandise.

Anyone with information about this theft or anyone who recognizes the women is asked to contact the Lower Allen Township Police Department.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Cumberland Daily Voice!

Serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.