SEEN HER? Carlisle Police Search For Missing 14-Year-Old Girl

The search for a missing 14-year-old girl is underway, according to police in Carlisle.

Nevaeh Felton was last seen at her home in the 200 block of C Street, in the Borough of Carlisle, Cumberland County, around 11 a.m. on Sunday.

She is described as a 5'5", 150 lbs., Back girl with blonde hair in long braids.

She was last seen wearing blue, ripped jeans, a blue jacket, and a brown bookbag.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Carlisle Police Department at (717) 243-5252.

