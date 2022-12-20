Search For Teen Underway At Pine Grove Furnace State Park After Dog Comes Home Without Him

A family dog returning home without it's 19-year-old owner has prompted a search in Pine Grove Furnace State Park.

Luke Rissler was reported missing Monday, Dec. 19 at 4:30 p.m., according to multiple state authorities.

He has last been seen leaving his family’s cabin with his dog and walking toward a bathroom.

Rissler was last seen wearing a dark blue winter coat with a hood, jeans, and sneakers.

Trooper Megan Frazer tweeted a statement that they had made phone contact with Rissler and they have paused search operations until they make physical contact with Rissler and confirm he is safe.

Frazer also noted that officials do not think criminal activity was involved.

Anyone with information on Rissler’s whereabouts is asked to notify Cumberland County 911 immediately.

