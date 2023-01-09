Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Road Rage Suspect Sought By Camp Hill Police

Jillian Pikora
The vehicle sougt inconnection with the road rage incident. Photo Credit: Camp Hill police department

A road rage incident happened on Friday, Jan. 6, the Camp Hill police say. 

The white, older model Hyundai Santa Fe SUV pictured was involved in a road rage incident that occurred in the 100 block of November Drive in Camp Hill around 4:40 p.m., according to a release by the department the following Monday. 

The police are asking the public for assistance identifying the vehicle's driver and passenger. 

The vehicle was last seen driving westbound on April Drive, possibly toward Trindle Road. 

Details about the road rage incident were not release. 

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Camp Hill Police Department at 717-737-1570.

This is the second road rage incident in Pennsylvania's capital region that Daily Voice has reported on on Jan. 9. The other incident involved a Harrisburg man pointing a gun at a group of teenagers; you can read about that incident here

