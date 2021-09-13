River Rock Academy Student Busted With Nude Photos Of Juveniles, Police Say

A student at River Rock Academy is under investigation after they disseminated nude photos of juvenile, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The unidentified 14-year-old boy from St. Thomas, Pennsylvania caught with nude photographs of girls on Sept. 9 around 9:30 a.m.

The boy "disseminated the sexually explicit photos to juveniles," at the academy using the app Snapchat, police say.

The boy was arrested and charged with porn/obscene materials or acts.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

