Probationer Shoots Girl In The 'Pelvic Region' After She Denies Him Sex At PA Hotel, Police Say

A 16-year-old girl and her 14-year-old friend were shot at while waiting for an Uber at a Pittsburgh area Red Roof Inn, because the older girl "refused to do sex stuff," with a Monroeville man, authorities detail quoting witnessing in the court documents obtained by Daily Voice.

Daronte Brown met the two girls with another man at the hotel located at 2729 Mosside Blvd, Monroeville, on Jan. 21, court records show.

The 14-year-old told the police Brown said "[I'll] blow this [expletive] right now," and mentioned a crime he claims to have committed the previous day, then said, "I'll shoot everything up, I'll kill y'all."

The victim and her friend were on the bed when both men were waving firearms at them, court records detail. Then Brown used a black handgun with a laser on it to shoot her and ran away with the other man. The pair were spotted leaving the hotel on the surveillance camera, the police wrote in the court documents.

The girl was hospitalized with a "bullet lodged in her left pelvic region with unknown internal damage," police explained in the release.

Brown is wanted for criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and related criminal charges in connection with the shooting.

He also has a criminal record from an offense he committed as a minor, which prevents him from illegal own a firearm, according to the court documents. He is also a juvenile probationer in Allegheny County who wears an ankle monitor, but the device either wasn't charged or was removed, according to the complaint.

A warranted search was conducted the following day along Paulson Avenue, in the Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood, but Brown was nowhere to be found, Pittsburgh police say.

The girls describe Brown as short, with a neck tattoo and face tattoo with small lettering, and having braids. During the shooting, they said he was wearing a black hoodie, light-colored pants, and black Nike shoes.

A reward of an undisclosed amount is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Monroeville police department at 412-856-1111 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.

