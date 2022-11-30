Probationer Bites Now Ex-Girlfriend At Central Pennsylvania Sheetz: Police

A man supposedly choked and bit his now ex-girlfriend on his way into a Sheetz and then got into a fight at the self-checkout, police in Pennsylvania say.

The Middlesex Township police were called "for an active physical domestic at the Sheetz on Harrisburg Pike on Tuesday, Nov. 29 around 11:30 p.m., according to a release by the department the following day.

Upon arrival, the police found 34-year-old Clifford Roy McKelvey of Carlisle at the self-checkout shouting at his ex-girlfriend.

Following an investigation, "it was determined that McKelvey strangled and bit his ex-girlfriend in the face while in his vehicle," before entering the store, according to the release. "McKelvey also restrained his ex-girlfriend in an attempt to prevent her from getting help," the police stated in the release.

McKelvey was arrested on charges of felony strangulation - applying pressure to throat or neck, a misdemeanor for unlawful restraint causing serious bodily injury, misdemeanor simple assault, and two summary offenses of harassment and disorderly conduct or fighting, according to his latest court docket.

He has a criminal record for drug use and driving under the influence and was serving 6 months of probation for a DUI at the highest rate, court records show.

He has been held in the Cumberland County Prison on $49,000 in bail and his preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan R. Birbeck on Dec. 14 at 3 p.m., as detailed on his court docket.

