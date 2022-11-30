Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Body Found With 'Apparent Injuries' Leads To Homicide Investigation In Central Pennsylvania
News

Probationer Bites Now Ex-Girlfriend At Central Pennsylvania Sheetz: Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Clifford Roy McKelvey and the Sheetz located at 1700 Harrisburg Pike in Carlisle where the assault allegedly happened.
Clifford Roy McKelvey and the Sheetz located at 1700 Harrisburg Pike in Carlisle where the assault allegedly happened. Photo Credit: Middlesex Township police department (overlay); Google Maps (Street View)

A man supposedly choked and bit his now ex-girlfriend on his way into a Sheetz and then got into a fight at the self-checkout, police in Pennsylvania say. 

The Middlesex Township police were called "for an active physical domestic at the Sheetz on Harrisburg Pike on Tuesday, Nov. 29 around 11:30 p.m., according to a release by the department the following day. 

Upon arrival, the police found 34-year-old Clifford Roy McKelvey of Carlisle at the self-checkout shouting at his ex-girlfriend. 

Following an investigation, "it was determined that McKelvey strangled and bit his ex-girlfriend in the face while in his vehicle," before entering the store, according to the release. "McKelvey also restrained his ex-girlfriend in an attempt to prevent her from getting help," the police stated in the release.

McKelvey was arrested on charges of felony strangulation - applying pressure to throat or neck, a misdemeanor for unlawful restraint causing serious bodily injury, misdemeanor simple assault, and two summary offenses of harassment and disorderly conduct or fighting, according to his latest court docket. 

He has a criminal record for drug use and driving under the influence and was serving 6 months of probation for a DUI at the highest rate, court records show. 

He has been held in the Cumberland County Prison on $49,000 in bail and his preliminary hearing has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan R. Birbeck on Dec. 14 at 3 p.m., as detailed on his court docket. 

to follow Daily Voice Cumberland and receive free news updates.