Pilot Suffers ‘Life-Threatening Injuries’ In Plane Crash In Western PA: Authorities

A pilot is in critical condition following a plane crash in western Pennsylvania, authorities say.

Emergency crews were to the crash on Skillet Hill Road, off Route 136— less than a mile from Rostraver Airport— around 6:52 p.m. on Friday, May 27, a Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety supervisor told TribLive.

The plane not heading toward Rostraver, but was expected to land at Finleyville Airport in northern Washington County, executive director Gabe Monzoof of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority, which operates Rostraver Airport, told the outlet.

The single-engine aircraft crashed in a wooded area near Elizabeth Township, The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to WTAE.

Only the pilot was on board and he was taken via helicopter to Allegheny General Hospital in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, authorities with the Elizabeth Township fire department told WPXI.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board continue to investigate this crash, according to WTAE.

