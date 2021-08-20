Contact Us
News

Pennsylvania Woman Attacks BF While He Was Sleeping, Then Attacks Police

Jillian Pikora
Ashley Elizabeth Wemple.
Ashley Elizabeth Wemple. Photo Credit: Fairview Township police

A woman has been charged with multiple felonies after she violently attacked her boyfriend in his sleep, according to police in Fairview Township.

Ashley Elizabeth Wemple, 40, was apprehended after police responded to a domestic dispute at her residence on Aug. 7 around 3 a.m.

While her boyfriend was asleep, Wemple entered his bedroom and "began yelling and hitting him. She scratched and punched him repeatedly in the head with closed fists, approximately 30 times," according to a statement by police.

Officers noticed redness around his neck and scratches on his face, neck and shoulder. He was also wearing a torn and stretched out shirt.

At one point while police were investigating, Wemple rushed an officer, trying to shove him, and kicked another officer.

She has been charged with the following:

  • F2 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes Bodily Injury (2 Counts)
  • M2 Simple Assault
  • M3 Disorder Conduct Hazardous/Physical Offense
  • S Public Drunkenness And Similar Misconduct
  • S Harassment - Subject Other to Physical Contact

She has been released on $10,000 unsecured bail.

Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 22 at 9:30 a.m.

