Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Shot While On Duty (DEVELOPING)

A Pennsylvania state police trooper had been hospitalized after they were shot while on duty on Friday, July 29, authorities say.

The trooper was called to a report of an armed man at a mini-market on Franklin Avenue, Aliquippa, just after midnight according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

As soon as the trooper and their partner entered the store the man shot at them— striking one trooper in the leg, the release details.

The other trooper and store patrons worked together to apprehend the shooter.

The trooper was flown to Pittsburgh Hospital for minor injuries.

This is a developing story, follow Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.