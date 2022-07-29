Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice
Cumberland Daily Voice

  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Shot While On Duty (DEVELOPING)

Jillian Pikora
Pennsylvania state trooper
Pennsylvania state trooper Photo Credit: Twitter/Trooper Megan Frazer @PSPTroopHPIO

A Pennsylvania state police trooper had been hospitalized after they were shot while on duty on Friday, July 29, authorities say.

The trooper was called to a report of an armed man at a mini-market on Franklin Avenue, Aliquippa, just after midnight according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

As soon as the trooper and their partner entered the store the man shot at them— striking one trooper in the leg, the release details.

The other trooper and store patrons worked together to apprehend the shooter.

The trooper was flown to Pittsburgh Hospital for minor injuries.

This is a developing story, follow Daily Voice for updates.

