Pennsylvania Dad Found Guilty Of Murdering 4-Month-Old Son

A Newville man has been found guilty of the homicide death of his 4-month-old son, according to court records.

Brian Wagner, 34, has been convicted of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child and third degree murder for the death of his son who died on July 6, 2017.

When Wagner awoke that day, he found his son Finnick was not breathing. He called 911 and the boy was taken via ambulance to Carlisle Regional Medical Center before being flown to Hershey Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to court documents.

During the course of the trial Dr. Michael Laposata, a medical expert, stated Finnick died of an infection not abuse, as Daily Voice previously reported.

The Dauphin County Coroner’s report appears to have outweighed Laposata’s testimony, stating in their report that the boy died of traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries.

The injuries were caused by blunt force trauma and possibly caused by violent shaking, according to the coroner’s report and subsequent affidavit.

Dr. Laposata believed that Finnick died from catastrophic sepsis and organ failure due to an infection with a high fever.

His sentencing is set for August 3.

