PA Volunteer Fire Company Discovers $351,978 Theft By Treasurer Trying To Pay For Rescue Truck

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
White Deer Township volunteer fire company vehicle.
White Deer Township volunteer fire company vehicle. Photo Credit: White Deer Township volunteer fire company

A 48-year-old woman in central Pennsylvania has been arrested for stealing "at least $351,978" from a volunteer fire department, according to court documents obtained by Daily Voice. 

Leann Fisher allegedly stole the funds rather than depositing the funds for the White Deer Township Volunteer fire company while working as the treasurer starting in Dec. 2018 through July 2022, according to the affidavit of probable cause. 

Pennsylvania state police launched the investigation on July 25, 2022, when Susquehanna Community Bank called the fire company to inform the volunteers that they "had insufficient funds" to purchase a new rescue truck.

She's been held in the Union County Jail after failing to post $25,00 in bail, court records show.

Her preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch on Dec. 13 at 3 p.m., according to her court docket. 

