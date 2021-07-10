Contact Us
PA State Rep. 'In Serious Condition' After Crash, Authorities Say

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
PA State Rep. Matt Dowling
PA State Rep. Matt Dowling Photo Credit: Facebook- Matt Dowling

A Pennsylvania State House Representative was serious injured in a crash on Wednesday night, according to authorities.

State Rep. Matt Dowling, 36, of Uniontown, was injured in a single-vehicle crash on his way to a caucus event in Lancaster County, according to the Pennsylvania House Republicans.

Dowling represents Pennsylvania's 51st Legislative District, serving parts of Fayette & Somerset Counties.

“He was taken to Lancaster General Hospital and was treated for significant trauma,”  House Republican spokesman Jason Gottesman said in a statement. “Currently, he is in serious but stable condition, and our thoughts and prayers are with Rep. Dowling, his wife and two young sons as he and they deal with his injuries.”

Dowling is currently serving in his third term in office.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

