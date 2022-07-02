PA Prison Guard Accused Of Sexual Relationship With Inmate

A Pennsylvania prison guard has been charged after she attempted to have a sexual relationship with an inmate, according to Pennsylvania state police.

Lindsay Nicole Dyer, 32, of Beavertown, is a former Snyder County corrections officer who has been charged with a felony for Criminal Attempts of Institutional Sexual Assault, according to court documents.

Dyer sent sexually explicit photographs and letters– as well as had phone calls with the inmate, according to state police.

The inmate has been identified as Brian George Heffner, 39, of Coal Township, according to PennLive.

Heffner is serving a sentence of 19 and a half to 50 years– for Involuntary Manslaughter, Abuse of a Corpse, Illegally Possessing a Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, Tampering with Evidence, among other charges– in connection with the murder of Sean Maschal, 33, who was found dead in Northumberland County in 2017, according to WKOK and court documents.

Dyer is free on bail on $15,000 unsecured bail, according to court documents.

Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge John H. Reed on Feb. 22 at 2 p.m., according to her court docket.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.