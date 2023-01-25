PA Police Chief, Marine, Dad Arrested On Meth, Cocaine Related Charges: Report

A western Pennsylvania police chief was arrested on drug charges involving methamphetamine and cocaine, WPXI reports citing court documents.

Greensburg Police Chief Shawn Denning was arrested at Greensburg City Hall by DEA agents on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, according to the outlet.

He was charged with six drug-related offenses involving meth and cocaine, the outlet reports citing the federal indictment.

Denning was recently promoted to chief in March 2022 after serving on the force for 14 years prior to that he served four years in the Marines, where he completed one combat tour in Iraq, according to TribLive at the time of his promotion.

His current salary is $119,000 a year, the outlet detailed in the report.

He appeared in federal court on Tuesday afternoon and then was released on $250,000, WPXI Rick Earle tweeted around 11 p.m.

Denning is also a father according to his social media.

