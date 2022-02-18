Contact Us
PA Man With More Than 12 Years Of Criminal Offenses Assaults Child In His Care: Police

Joshua Voght
Joshua Voght Photo Credit: West Shore Regional police

A Pennsylvania man who was caring for a child has been charged for assaulting them, according to the police.

West Shore Regional police were dispatched to a report of an assault in the 400 Block of Herman Avenue in Lemoyne on Feb. 12 around 9:40 p.m., according to the release.

Joshua Voght, 34, of Lemoyne, was arrested for assaulting a "juvenile victim causing minor injuries," police say.

He has been charged with the following according to his most recent court docket:

  • F3 Endangering Welfare of Children -Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense
  • S Harassment - Subject Other to Physical

Voght has a history of driving under the influence, mischief, harassment, and related offenses dating back to 2010, but this is the first crime involving a child in his court records.

He has been released from the Cumberland County Prison on $1,000 bail, he court docket shows, after it was reduced from $6,000.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Elizabeth S. Beckley on May 12 at 10:45 a.m., according to his court docket.

