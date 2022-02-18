PA Man With Interesting Facebook Posts Arrested On Warrrant For Forcible Rape: Police

A Pennsylvania man with some interesting Facebook posts was arrested on a warrant for forcibly raping a woman in Jan. 9, 2022, according to the police and court documents.

Chase Jeremy Negley, 25, of Mechanicsburg, was arrested on a warrant on Feb. 17, according to a release by Upper Allen Township police.

Following a report by the victim in Jan., the police "conducted an investigation which revealed corroborating evidence of the sexual assault," according to the release.

Negley has been charged with the following, according to his court docket:

F1 Rape Forcible Compulsion

F2 Sexual Assault

F2 Aggravated Indecent Assault Without Consent

Negley had made some interesting posts on his Facebook profile page just days before the assault including making light about court appearances and pretending to have killed someone.

In the weeks that followed he also posted about his struggles with alcohol.

He has been held in the Cumberland County prison in lieu of $7,000 in bail, his docket shows.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Mark Marin on Feb. 24 at 2 p.m., according to his court docket.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.