PA Man With Disabilities Loses Testicle After Beating With Metal Rod By Caretakers: AG

Two "direct support counselors" beat a man under their care with a metal rod so badly that his testicle needed to be surgically removed, according to a release by Pennsylvania's Attorney General Josh Shapiro's office on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.

August Thorne Young of North Versailles and Eric Walker of Pittsburgh were working for Taylor Maleski Home, LLC, an organization that provides supportive home services to individuals with intellectual disabilities in Allegheny, Indiana, and Westmoreland counties, when they assaulted the man with a metal rod on Nov. 2, 2021, according to the AG's release.

The abuse was discovered by agents from the Office of Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Section and the North Versailles Police Department two days after the beating when the man complained of pain, as explained in the release.

"Neither Young nor Walker reported the incident," as state in the release.

The man was taken to a hospital "where the resident’s testicle was removed as a result of the injury," the AG says.

Young and Walker were arrested by North Versailles police around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, court records show.

“These defendants were trusted with the safety and well-being of their residents, but instead inflicted severe harm toward a person with intellectual disabilities in their care,” said AG Shapiro. “My office is committed to protecting all care-dependent Pennsylvanians, and we will hold these individuals accountable for their actions.”

"Due to the improper use of discipline, Young has been charged with Neglect of a Care-Dependent Person, Aggravated Assault, Abuse of a Care-Dependent Person, Recklessly Endangering Another Person and Conspiracy. Erik Walker has been charged with Neglect of a Care-Dependent Person, Recklessly Endangering Another Person, and Conspiracy," as stated in the release.

Their preliminary hearing has been set before Magisterial District Judge Roxanne Sakoian Eichler at 1 p.m. on Sept. 22, 2022, court records show.

