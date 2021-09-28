Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice
PA Man Wins Lottery Twice In One Year

Jillian Pikora
Ray Boose Jr.
Ray Boose Jr. Photo Credit: abc27

This is not a fiction, a central Pennsylvania man literally scratched his way to becoming a millionaire.

Ray Boose Jr., a Cumberland County father of two, has won the lottery by playing scratch tickets not once but twice!

Boose Jr. was the winner of the "Millionaire Maker" ticket sold at Ugo earlier this month, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

When he went to collect his million dollar prize he told the media that he, "couldn't find believe his luck since he had just won $100,000 from a Mining for Millions ticket just a matter of months beforehand," as TribLive reported.

He picked up his second commemorative check on Thursday.

What does he plan to do with his winnings?

Buy his dream home, maybe one that is closer to his work.

That's right, the grandfather of five, plans to continue to work, at least for a few more years, and plans to keep playing scratch tickets.

