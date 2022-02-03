PA Man Wanted For Raping GF's Unconscious Friend Surrenders: Police

A Pennsylvania man wanted for raping his girlfriend's unconscious friend surrendered to authorities, they said.

Robert William Anderson, 34, of Mechanicsburg, turned himself into Lower Allen police on Thursday on a warrant issued the same day, according to police.

The victim reported the rape took place at her friend’s apartment 3200 block of Dunlap Lane on the Feb. 7, 2020, police said in the release.

She had gotten heavily intoxicated and her friend had picked her up and taken her to her apartment to sleep it off. She slept on the living futon couch while the friend and her friend's boyfriend, Anderson went to sleep in their bedroom, the victim told police.

She was awoken by Anderson “attempting to sexually assault her,” as stated in the release.

Her clothing was collected and a “kit" was submitted to the Pennsylvania State Police Forensic Laboratory for analysis, police say.

The submitted swabs contained male DNA and Anderson submitted a sample on Oct. 14, 2021 that was found to match, based on Pennsylvania State Police Forensic Laboratory for DNA analysis, according to the release.

Anderson has been charged with the following according to his court docket:

F1 Rape Unconscious Victim

F2 Sexual Assault

M2 Indecent Assault-Without Consent Of Other

M1 Indecent Assault Person Unconscious

He is out of Cumberland County Prison on a $50,000 surety bond, according to his court docket.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Christopher Delozier on Feb. 16 at 11 a.m., according to his court docket.

