Contact Us
Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Cumberland Daily Voice serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp

Nearby Sites

  • York
    serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
Breaking News: RECOGNIZE HIM? FBI Seeks Help Identifying Man Linked To Child Exploitation
News

Pa Man Spits On Police, EMS, Authorities Say

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Jordan Robert Smith
Jordan Robert Smith Photo Credit: West Shore Regional PD

While responding to a call first responders were spit on by a Pennsylvania man, according to a release by police.

West Shore Regional Police and emergency medical services were dispatched to a residence in the 200 Block of Bosler Avenue on Wednesday around 5 a.m., according to the release.

What police were called to investigate remains unclear.

Upon arrival police found Jordan Robert Smith, 21, of Lemoyne, according to police.

"Smith became uncooperative and spit on officer(s) and EMS personnel," police said.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault - attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals, according to his court docket

Smith was held in the Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $10,000, according to police and his court docket.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Elizabeth S. Beckley on Nov. 24 at 11 a.m., according to his court docket.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.