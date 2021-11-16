Pa Man Spits On Police, EMS, Authorities Say

While responding to a call first responders were spit on by a Pennsylvania man, according to a release by police.

West Shore Regional Police and emergency medical services were dispatched to a residence in the 200 Block of Bosler Avenue on Wednesday around 5 a.m., according to the release.

What police were called to investigate remains unclear.

Upon arrival police found Jordan Robert Smith, 21, of Lemoyne, according to police.

"Smith became uncooperative and spit on officer(s) and EMS personnel," police said.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault - attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals, according to his court docket

Smith was held in the Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $10,000, according to police and his court docket.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Elizabeth S. Beckley on Nov. 24 at 11 a.m., according to his court docket.

