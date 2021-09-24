PA Man Charged For Repeatedly Raping 25-Year-Old, Police

A Cumberland County man has been charged for allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulting a woman, according to Newville police.

Ronald Lee Martin Jr., 58, of Newville, was arrested on Monday.

A 25-year-old woman reported that she was sexually assaulted multiple times by Martin starting in Aug. 2021.

He has been charged with the following:

F1 Rape Threat Of Forcible Compulsion

F2 Sexual Assault

F2 Aggressive Indecent Assault - Threat of Forcible Compulsion

M1 Indecent Assault Threat Forcible Compulsion

He was held in Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $50,000.

The charges have since been transferred to the lower court of Common Pleas.

His formal arrangement has been scheduled for Nov. 24 at 9 a.m.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.