PA Man Accused Of Double Baby Mama Murderer Attempted To Kill Fellow Inmate: Police

A man who allegedly admitted to killing his two of the mothers' of his children— one of whom was pregnant at the time— is now accused of attempting to murder another man while in prison, authorities say.

Davone Unique Anderson, a 26-year-old inmate at the Cumberland County Prison, assaulted another inmate at the Cumberland County Prison “by punching him numerous times and throwing him over the railing of the second floor,” Middlesex Township police stated in a release on Friday, Mar. 25.

“The victim suffered multiple fractures and bruising throughout his body” and was taken to the hospital, following the assault on Friday, Mar. 11.

Anderson has been charged with Criminal Attempt Homicide and Aggravated Assault according to court documents.

Anderson was being held in the facility as he awaits trial for the deaths of two mothers of his children, according to court records. Sydney Parmelee, 23, was killed on July 5, 2020, when he thought she was cheating, he told police. Kaylee Lyons, 23, who was six weeks pregnant with his child was killed on July 30 because he was afraid she would tell police he had killed Parmelee, according to court filings by police. Both women were killed in a home in the 100 block of East Louther Street, court records show.

Anderson’s preliminary hearing for this recent attempt at homicide has been scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Paul M. Fegley on Apr. 13 at 11:15 a.m., according to his latest court docket.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.