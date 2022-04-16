PA Man, 57, Admits To Sexually Assaulting 8-Year-Old Girl, Police Say

A 57-year-old Pennsylvania man has admitted to sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl, police say.

Lower Allen Township police were notified that an 8-year-old girl female "had disclosed during a forensic interview at the Children's Advocacy Center that she had been sexually assaulted," around 12:30 p.m. on Mar. 23, the department stated in a release.

The girl "was able to describe the details of the assault" and identified her assailant as Benjamin Phillip Banks, 57, Camp Hill, police say.

Investigators meet with Banks and during the course of an interview, he "admitted to performing the acts" just as the girl had described them, police state in the release.

He was arrested on a warrant on Apr. 6, the release explains.

He has been charged with aggravated indecent assault without consent, aggravated indecent assault of a victim less than 13 years of age, and aggravated indecent assault of a child, according to police and court records.

He has been held in the Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $50,000 in bail— which was later reduced to $49,000, court documents detail.

He waived his preliminary hearing and his formal arraignment has been scheduled for 9 a.m. June 13, according to his court docket.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.