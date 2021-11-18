PA Dad Vaped THC Marijuana Prior To Crash That Killed 2 Children, State Police Say

Months after communities rallied for multiple injured people and killed children, charges have been filed against an uncle and foster parent who is responsible for a double fatal crash, according to Pennsylvania state police.

Greg Nornhold, 35, of Mechanicsburg, was driving a Volkswagen Tiguan while under the influence of THC marijuana, at the time of crash on Interstate 81 on Aug 3, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

Nornhold drove across the grass median of the northbound lanes into the southbound lanes colliding with a Ford F150 and Ford Focus, according to Pennsylvania State police.

Nine people including Nornhold were injured, and two children died, according to police.

Nornhold’s niece, Mila Jean-K Glessner, 4, died at Hershey Medical Center hours after the crash, as Daily Voice previously reported. The other child who was killed was a 2-year-old girl, Nornhold and his husband Mark were fostering at the time.

Both girls were not properly restrained in the appropriate car seat or booster seat at the time of the crash, according to police.

Nornhold had “received additional training regarding safely transporting juveniles in a vehicle,” as stated in the release.

Two other children and his husband were in the vehicle during the crash.

He drove the vehicle over 200 feet across the median in less than a three second period according to the release.

Multiple vape pens along with full and empty THC cartridges were found in the vehicle, according to police.

Following the crash Nornhold was hospitalized and required multiple surgeries, he was released from the hospital on Aug. 16, according to a GoFundMe campaign page launched by Sarah Miller to help the family cover “medical bills and unplanned lost wages.”

The GoFundMe page remains active although the last donation was approximately two months ago.

The campaign raised $20,150 of a $10,000 goal as of Nov. 18.

Nornhold has been charged with the following according to his court docket:

F1 Murder Of The Third Degree (2 Counts)

F1 Murder Of The Third Degree

F1 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference (5 Counts)

F2 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with deadly weapon (5 Counts)

F1 Homicide by Vehicle While DUI (2 Counts)

F2 Aggravated Assault By Vehicle While DUI (5 Counts)

F3 Homicide By Vehicle (2 Counts)

F3 Aggravated assault by vehicle (5 Counts)

M DUI: Controlled Substance - Schedule 1 - 1st Offense

F2 Involuntary Manslaughter

M1 Simple Assault (8 Counts)

M2 Simple Assault (4 Counts)

M2 Recklessly Endangering Another Person (8 Counts)

F2 Endangering Welfare of Children- Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense (4 Counts)

S Reckless Driving

S Careless Driving

S Careless Driving - Unintentional Death (2 Counts)

S Careless Driving - Serious Bodily Injury (5 Counts)

S Restraint Systems - Child Booster Seat

S Safety Restraints - child under 4 years

He has been held in the Cumberland County Prison in lieu of $100,000 in bail, according to court documents.

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled with Magisterial District Judge Michael Sanderson on Dec. 16 at 1 p.m., according to court documents.

