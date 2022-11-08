Ohio Man Found Dead, 14-Year-Old With Gun Found Driving His Car On I-80 In Pennsylvania: Police

A 14-year-old was stopped driving a stolen vehicle from Ohio along Interstate 80 east in western Pennsylvania, on Saturday, Nov. 5, according to state troopers. During the stop, they observed a gun which soon had state troopers saying:

"The totality of the circumstances suggested the likelihood the juvenile may have used the gun to kill the registered owner, and then stole his vehicle."

The boy was pulled over due to "numerous indicators of criminal activity" —which were not shared with the press— at mile marker 18.2 in Findley Township around 8:15 a.m., according to a release by Troop D on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

After spotting the gun, Troop Gary Knott tried to call the 71-year-old owner of the vehicle and gun in Euclid, Ohio, but there was no answer.

Knott got the police in Ohio involved and Euclid PD went to the man's home for a welfare check— only to find that he had been shot and left for dead.

The teen has been put in a juvenile detention facility in Pennsylvania as the state police and Mercer County district attorney's office— as well as Euclid PD, Ohio state police, and the Cuyahoga County district attorney's office in Ohio— conduct a full homicide and theft of firearm/receiving stolen property investigation.

The name of the deceased man and the juvenile were not released.

